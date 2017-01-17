Vols Add a Defensive End to the 2017 Class

via Ryan Thaxton’s Twitter

It’s crunch time in the 2017 recruiting cycle, and the Vols’ class is nearly at full capacity. But Tennessee still has a few needs and wants to add a couple more players to their class, and they picked up a commitment on Tuesday morning.

Ryan Thaxton, a three-star defensive end out of Alexandria, Virginia, announced his commitment to the Vols via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Blessed to say that I’m am now committed to the University of Tennessee #GBO pic.twitter.com/seozuezN0a — Big Ryan (@45_TheFuture) January 17, 2017

Thaxton holds offers from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, North Carolina State, Air Force, Army, Yale, and others. Thaxton is rated as the 39th-ranked strong-side defensive end in the 2017 class according to 247Sports. Thaxton still has visits scheduled to North Carolina State and Ole Miss and recently visited Tennessee on January 13th.

At 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Thaxton has the frame and size to add on more weight that will be needed at the SEC level. His highlight film shows a disruptive end who can attack the passer and running back equally.

