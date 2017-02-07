Vols’ 2017 Signing Class is Built on Hope

One of the most pivotal lines from the most recent Star Wars film, Rogue One, is “Rebellions are built on hope.” The Vols, apparently, are taking a page out of that blockbuster’s script because their 2017 signing class is one that’s built on hope as well.

The headliners of Tennessee’s most recent recruiting haul are on par with every other recruiting class Butch Jones has pulled in while at Tennessee. Five-star offensive tackle Trey Smith is the highest-rated player Tennessee has brought in since former All-American safety Eric Berry, and the Vols pulled in two other top-100 players and another three top-350 players according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Those highly-rated prospects fit right in to the top 10 and top 5 classes Jones and his staffs have brought in over the last few seasons. It’s the players below them, however, that leave some cause for concern.

Tennessee’s 2017 signing class isn’t mediocre. Not by any means. That class finished in the top 20 by every recruiting service. What’s concerning, however, is that a class can still finish around the 15-20 range nationally and still be middle of the pack in the SEC in recruiting. According to 247Sports, the Vols finished with the …read more

