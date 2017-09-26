Photo by Kyle Zedaker/Tennessee Athletics

The Vols are recovering after an ugly 17-13 win over UMass on Saturday while they prepare for their match-up with No. 7 Georgia this upcoming weekend. And Tennessee’s players know the importance of having good practices this week will affect their performance on Saturday.

Tennessee players met with the media on Tuesday to discuss that and much more. And we caught it all on film.

Quarterback Quinten Dormady and wide receiver Brandon Johnson spoke about the offense’s woes against UMass and how they plan to fix those issues when they take on Georgia.

Quinten Dormady and Brandon Johnson talk to the media. https://t.co/FZzmyzuf7b — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) September 26, 2017

Defensive end Kyle Phillips talked about the team’s slow start and bad finish against UMass and what Georgia’s offense brings to the table.

Kyle Phillips talks to reporters. https://t.co/dkLrBgL9vq — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) September 26, 2017

The post Vol Players Speak to the Media on Tuesday appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider