Vol Offensive Lineman Has Ankle Surgery

According to a report by the Knoxville News Sentinel, Tennessee redshirt junior offensive lineman Brett Kendrick had surgery on his left ankle on Thursday morning. The surgery was to repair three torn ligaments in that ankle.

Kendrick’s recovery time is expected to be between three to four months, so that may rule him out for spring practices in March and April. But if no complications arise, it appears Kendrick should be good to go for fall camp in August.

Kendrick didn’t miss a game this season despite injuring his ankle against Alabama on October 15th.

Kendrick isn’t the only Vol offensive lineman to sustain injuries or undergo surgery during or after this past season. Jack Jones underwent successful surgery shortly after the Alabama game, and almost every other starting offensive linemen had some sort of injury issue this season.

Dylan Wiesman missed three regular season games, Coleman Thomas missed a couple games and dealt with nagging injuries early on this season, Jashon Robertson suffered through minor injuries, and Chance Hall played in only six regular season games.

Tennessee’s offensive line was hit hard with injuries all season, but with a new strength and conditioning coach coming in and the offseason finally here, it’s …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider