Vol Fans Want to Win More than Just Press Conferences

When asked about winning titles at Tennessee during his introductory press conference, new Tennessee athletic director John Currie first brought up academics. Currie explained the importance of a great education and how being a student athlete and succeeding in the classroom is most important. Currie mentioned focusing on giving student athletes the tools to succeed once they take off their uniforms and how important that is.

But he didn’t shy away from discussing the importance of winning on the field and court either.

“You’re either playing for the title or biting the butt of the guy who is,” Currie stated, quoting former Tennessee player, head football coach, and athletic director Doug Dickey. “And that’s what Tennessee is all about.”

Currie would go on to add that Tennessee doesn’t have “100,000 seats (in Neyland Stadium), 21,000 seats (in Thompson-Boling Arena), a beautiful baseball stadium, or the Allen Jones Aquatic Center just for intramurals.” Currie claimed Tennessee has those facilities because “we should be representing intercollegiate athletics at the highest level and winning championships.”

It's great that Currie believes in winning and wants Tennessee athletics to compete for and win championships. But it's one thing to say those words and quite another to

