Vivica A. Fox Formally Apologizes for Anti-Gay Comments: “I’m a Friend and Supporter of the LGBT Community”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Vivica A. Fox is formally apologizing to her LGBT supporters for the recent comments she made that were viewed as anti-gay. Earlier this week, the actress started a social media firestorm when she strongly suggested that gay men were not the target audience for her male revue.

Now in an interview with Hollywood Today Live, the actress is once again apologizing, saying that her new Lifetime reality series, Vivica’s Black Magic, “is for everyone.”

“I just want to take a moment to say right now, I have been a friend and a supporter of the LGBT community for years,” Fox says as she turns and looks directly into the camera. “I would absolutely do nothing to offend or not support you guys. If I offended any of you guys — you guys are like family to me — I apologize. Everyone is welcomed to enjoy Vivica’s Black Magic.”

As previously reported, Vivica’s Black Magic director and producer, Jean-Claude LaMarre told TMZ he’s officially cutting ties with the actress after her remarks. “The comments were out of order, and it does not represent our attitudes toward the LGBT community. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment