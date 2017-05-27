Virginia high school features student’s service dog in yearbook for a touching reason

AJ Schalk(NEW YORK) — One school made sure that a student’s furry friend was remembered in the yearbook.

Andrew “AJ” Schalk, 16, a junior at Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, goes to school every day with his service dog, Alpha.

Schalk told ABC News that he and Alpha, a black Labrador, were paired Jan. 2, 2014, after Schalk was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes on July 9, 2009.

Getting Alpha was a community affair, as Schalk had to raise $25,000 to get his dog trained properly, and leaned on his classmates along with his parents’ co-workers and friends.

He said of Alpha, “He can predict 20 to 40 minutes before my blood sugar goes low or high, and that saves me from huge blood sugar spikes and drops and also benefits my health overall.”

So when Alpha was finally able to accompany Schalk at Stafford High starting last year, he said, the students “were so excited to see him in the hallways,” adding that students had been hearing about him for years, thanks to multiple fundraisers.

The students took to Alpha so much, they wanted to include him in the 2017 yearbook.

