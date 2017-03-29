Viola Davis to speak at University of South Florida next week

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — The Tampa Bay Times reports that Viola Davis, the charismatic star of Fences, The Help, Doubt and ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder, will appear at the USF University Lecture Series on Tuesday, April 4.

Organizers initially thought that the 900 seats in the Marshall Student Center Ballroom, and 700 seats to watch the live stream, would be sufficient, but student demand exceeded their expectations. The Center for Student Involvement quickly announced a move to the 10,411 seat Sun Dome, where members of the public will be able to attend as well.

Monica L. Miranda, who works with the student committee as director of the Center for Student Involvement, said, “The students truly wanted her. They didn’t want her because she was an Academy Award winner. That was a bonus to them.”

Davis is expected to speak about her personal and professional life, overcoming the adversity of poverty as a child, working through preconceived notions to become a stronger woman and elevating the voices of other women of color through artistic platforms.