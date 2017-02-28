Viola Davis says she struggles with ‘impostor syndrome’

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — Shortly after winning an Oscar, actress Viola Davis, who has also won an Emmy award and a Tony award, told ABC News’ Amy Robach that she sometimes feels like she has “impostor syndrome.”

“It feels like my hard work has paid off but at the same time I still have the impostor, you know, syndrome,” Davis said in an interview with ABC News after her big win. “I still feel like I’m going to wake up and everybody’s going to see me for the hack I am.

“I still feel like when I walk on the set, I’m starting from scratch until I realize, ‘OK, I do know what I’m doing, I’m human,'” Davis added.

The “impostor phenomenon,” often referred to as “impostor syndrome,” is a concept psychologists coined to refer to people that may feel their achievements are underserved or worry that they may be exposed as a fraud, according to a study on the phenomenon published in the International Journal of Behavioral Science.

An estimated 70 percent of people will experience at least one episode of impostor phenomenon in their lives, according to the same study.

In addition, although it was initially believed to only affect professional women, …read more

