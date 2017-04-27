Viola Davis on friendship with Meryl Streep: “She really takes me in”

ABC Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Viola Davis and Meryl Streep are both Oscar-winning actresses, A-list celebrities and red carpet staples. They also happen to be close friends.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Davis spoke about her love for Streep.

“What I love about Meryl is I always feel like she sees me,” Davis said. “I never feel like the words she has for me are haphazard. I feel like they’re very specific and they’re well thought out and that makes me feel good. It makes me feel like she really is a friend, that she really takes me in.”

Streep, 67, has no shortage of kind words for Davis as well, as evidenced by the essay she wrote for Time Magazine when Davis was named one of their most influential people. Streep said Davis, 51, “embodies for all women, but especially for women of color, the high-wire rewards of hard work and a dream, risk and faith.”

Davis went on to say that being friends with a legend like Streep still seems somewhat surreal.

“Besides the fact that it’s Meryl Streep, she really doesn’t have to give me anything, really,” she said.

“When she just sends me a text message, …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment