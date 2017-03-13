Viola Davis’ Juvee Productions raising $250 million for content development

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Oscar winner Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon are planning big things for their television and digital production company, JuVee Productions.

The couple, who launched JuVee in 2012, are working to raise $250 million in an effort to globally expand the brand for development, production and distribution of diverse and inclusive content. In addition to advancing their content, the funds will be used to help finance the production slate for multiple feature films.

“The shift in storytelling should be inclusive and we aim to make it a reality,” Tennon said in a statement.

The Los Angeles-based production company, which focuses on developing and producing independent films, television, theater and digital content, emphasizes, “producing narratives from a diverse range of emerging and established voices.” JuVee’s most recent project was the courtroom drama Custody, which aired on Lifetime last week.

