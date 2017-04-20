Viola Davis, John Legend score covers for “TIME” magazine’s “100 Most Influential People” issue

Miles Aldridge for TIME

(NEW YORK) — Viola Davis and John Legend now have more in common than winning an Oscar. The actress and musician, respectively, are also one of only five people to have their own cover on TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People issue.

The covers — and the honorees — were both revealed Thursday morning. Davis and Legend are among 17 people in the Artists category, one of five along with Pioneers, Leaders, Titans and Icons.

Per tradition, each honoree has a few lines written about them by a equally famous peer. Acting icon Meryl Streep writes of Davis, “she embodies for all women, but especially for women of color, the high-wire rewards of hard work and a dream, risk and faith,” adding, “Her gifts as an artist are unassailable, undeniable, deep and rich and true. But her importance in the culture — her ability to identify it, her willingness to speak about it and take on responsibility for it — is what marks her for greatness.”

Singer, actor and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte does the honors for Legend, calling the singer and composer a "wonderful artist"

