Vince Gill returns to the top of the country chart with Chris Young and “Sober Saturday Night”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCChris Young celebrates the ninth #1 of his career this week, as “Sober Saturday Night” ascends to the top of both the Billboard and Country Aircheck charts.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native’s latest chart-topper is particularly significant for him, since it includes guest vocals from one of his heroes, Vince Gill.

“It’s just such a cool full-circle thing for me,” Chris says. “He’s absolutely someone that I put on a pedestal as a vocalist, a musician, and as a person,” he says of the Country Music Hall of Famer.

Vince has high praise for Chris as well.

“I’m really grateful to be a part of Chris’s great career up to this point,” Vince says. “He has an amazing future ahead of him.”

“Sober Saturday Night” is the third #1 in a row from Chris’s I’m Comin’ Over album, following the title track and his duet with Cassadee Pope, “Think of You.”

