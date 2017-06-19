Vince Gill “beyond flattered” to be performing with the Eagles at next month’s The Classic shows

ABC/Image Group LA

Country Music Hall-of-Famer Vince Gill says he’s absolutely soaring after being chosen by the Eagles to help fill in for the late Glenn Frey at the band’s upcoming shows at The Classic West and Classic East festivals next month.

Vince tells Rolling Stone that he’s “beyond flattered that of all the people who play and sing music,” the group’s surviving members picked him.

Having said that, Vince maintains, “I feel like I’m a great fit. The things I can do and the gifts I’ve been given really marry well.” Vince also points out that having the opportunity to play with the Eagles is bittersweet, because “the only reason I’m getting this chance is because of the sadness that happened to Glenn.”

In addition to Vince, surviving Eagles Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit will perform with Frey’s son Deacon at the two Classic events, taking place July 15 in Los Angeles and July 29 in New York City.

“[W]ith Deacon being a part of it, it’s the most appropriate thing,” Gill notes. “He’s blood and he’s his son. That’s healing in its own.”

