VIDEO: Trey Smith vs. Jonathan Kongbo

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Tennessee freshman offensive tackle Trey Smith took on redshirt junior Jonathan Kongbo in the Circle of Life drill at practice this week, and the younger player was able to, at least in this drill, prove that the hype surrounding the No. 1 recruit in the nation is real.

Smith has a 50-ish pound edge on Kongbo, so it’s not truly a fair fight. But it’s still an encouraging sign that Smith, who has worked at both left and right tackle this spring, was able to have such a dominant rep against more of a veteran player.

It’s always dangerous to make too many assumptions about newcomers based on a few clips, but Smith clearly looks the part, and if this clip is a good indicator, he could be on the field sooner than later.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider