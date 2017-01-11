The first half of the Tennessee basketball game didn’t go too well for the Vols, but the crowd did get an opportunity to cheer when the five early enrollee football players were introduced and walked to half court.

Quarterback Will McBride, defensive end Deandre Johnson, linebacker Shanon Reid, offensive lineman Riley Locklear and offensive lineman Trey Smith were introduced at the under-eight media timeout at Thompson Boling-Arena, and while all of them got a big cheer, it wasn’t surprising that Smith, the nation’s No. 1 prospect according to ESPN, received the loudest ovation of the bunch.

Big ovation for freshman early enrollee Trey Smith pic.twitter.com/NA9O5AxVWS — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) January 11, 2017

Those five, who officially started classes at UT this week, will be made available to the media on Thursday afternoon.

The post VIDEO: Trey Smith, Early Enrollees Introduced at Basketball Game appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider