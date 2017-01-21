VIDEO: Pride Plays Rocky Top at Inauguration

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI

For some, there was a level of controversy surrounding the decision of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band to head to Washington D.C. for the inauguration of President Donald Trump on Friday.

But regardless of your political affiliation, most Tennessee fans have to agree that it’s pretty cool to hear the Pride marching through Washington playing Rocky Top:

Trump even seemed to enjoy it:

President Trump getting down to Rocky Top @potsband It’s catchy. Go Vols! pic.twitter.com/SofgGqUHnS — Jason Smith (@poeticwayz) January 20, 2017

