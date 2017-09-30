VIDEO: Post Game Reaction from Fans and RTI Team

The Vols suffered their first shutout loss since 1994 on Saturday, and there was plenty of reaction to go around after the game.

The RTI team held a Facebook Live reaction show after the Vols’ 41-0 loss to Georgia on Saturday, and we answered questions and let fans react to the loss during it.

Here is our analysis of what happened, where the Vols go from here, and whether or not we think Butch Jones will be Tennessee’s head coach after the bye week.

