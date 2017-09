Former Vol legend Peyton Manning met with local media on Friday afternoon and discussed a myriad of topics. And one of those topics was Tennessee head coach Butch Jones.

Manning was asked about his thoughts on the team right now, what they need after back-to-back rough weeks, and how he feels about Butch Jones.

And here is how Manning replied:

The post VIDEO: Peyton Manning Talks About Butch Jones appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider