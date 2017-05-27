Video: Kayaker attacked by great white shark

iStock/Thinkstock(MONTEREY, Calif.) — A great white shark attacked a scuba diver’s kayak 100 yards off the coast of Monterey, California, and lived to tell the tale.

The shark is seen on video in March, chomping on the boat and circling kayaker Brian Correiar.

Correiar used his GPS to call for help and began to swim to shore. A family in a sailboat was able to eventually rescue the diver.

“It was like a horror movie,” Correiar said in a interview with National Geographic. “The shark came toward me, dropped the kayak, then dove straight down below me where I couldn’t see it.”

Watch the encounter on video below.

