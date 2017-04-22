VIDEO: Dormady Wins QB Challenge With Reenactment Of Hail Mary

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee coach Butch Jones said there would be a “wrinkle” in the quarterback skills challenge during the Orange and White Game on Saturday.

Jones turned to a piece of recent Tennessee history to help the Vols decide their quarterback of the future. All five quarterbacks – Quinten Dormady, Jarrett Guarantano, Will McBride, Sheriron Jones and Zac Jancek – went through a skills challenge that included throwing at various targets across the field.

The final throw – valued at five points – was a reenactment of Joshua Dobbs’ Hail Mary touchdown pass to Jauan Jennings that beat Georgia in 2016. Guarantano, Jones and Jancek weren’t able to connect, but McBride and Dormady each hit the cut-out of Jennings to earn five bonus points.

Those point led to Dormady winning the challenge:

Quinten Dormady nails the Jauan Jennings Hail Mary challenge pic.twitter.com/oBtiH0HnSa — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) April 22, 2017

