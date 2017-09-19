VIDEO: Coordinators, Players Talk About Florida Loss

Photo By Austin Perryman/Tennessee Athletics

Bob Shoop, Larry Scott, Darrell Taylor, Trey Smith and John Kelly all spoke to the media on Tuesday.

They discussed the Vols’ loss to Florida, but they also talked about moving on. Taylor and Smith didn’t talk much about the game behind them, but looked ahead to what’s next for UT.

But there was one recurring theme: support for the head coach. Shoop specifically endorsed Butch Jones, taking responsibility for the final, game-winning play that broke Tennessee fans’ hearts on Saturday.

Here’s full video of what they had to say.

