Photo Credit: UT Athletics

Tennessee head coach Butch Jones discussed preparations for the Music City Bowl matchup against Nebraska, offseason transfers, Joshua Dobbs, NFL prospects not playing in bowl games and more on Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s the full video:

Butch Jones talks Bowl prep https://t.co/LLiXKAoJmq — Rocky Top Insider (@rockytopinsider) December 20, 2016

The post VIDEO: Butch Jones Discusses Music City Bowl Prep appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider