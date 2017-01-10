Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Alabama’s been dominant enough that it’s tough for Tennessee fans to say much, even after the Tide lost the National Championship Game on Monday night in a thriller against Clemson.

But this Bama fan must be mocked.

As Deshaun Watson tossed the game-winning touchdown pass with :01 remaining on the clock, this Alabama fan got so upset that he actually punched his TV and looks to have broken it completely. You can’t win them all, but this fan apparently expects Alabama to.

Check it out:

Bama fan gives a solid right cross to his TV after Clemson’s game winning TD @bustedcoverage pic.twitter.com/SpsQwdn76b — Busted College (@BustedCollege) January 10, 2017

The post VIDEO: Bama Fan Punches TV After Loss appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider