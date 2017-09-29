Thanks to Toyota Knoxville, we’re starting a monthly series where we speak with former Vols about their playing careers, what they’re up to now, and how they feel about the 2017 Vols.

We’re happy to present the VFL Ride Along Series presented by Toyota Knoxville!

In our second installment, we spoke with former Vol defensive back Fred White. He relived the 1998 Championship season, talked about his time in the NFL and what he does in Knoxville now, and gave his thoughts on what the Vols need to do to be successful this season.

The VFL Ride Along series is sponsored by Toyota Knoxville. Go visit them at 10415 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN to test drive one of their new Toyotas you’ll see in the video below.

The video was shot by RTI contributor Anne Newman and edited by RTI staff writer Will Boling

The post VFL Ride Along Series Presented by Toyota Knoxville: Fred White appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider