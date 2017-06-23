Vegas Has Vols Listed as Underdogs in 3 Big Games

Photo Credit: Anne Newman/RTI

According to the early betting lines released by Golden Nugget on Friday, the Vols could be in store for some good, old fashioned beat downs in a handful of games this season.

Golden Nugget believes the Vols aren’t just underdogs in three of their four biggest games of 2017, but they have them listed as significant underdogs as well. They only have opening lines for four of Tennessee’s 12 regulars season games for this upcoming season, and the Vols are a combined 41.5-point underdog in three of them.

Tennessee is a 9.5-point underdog on the road against Florida, a 7.5-point underdog at home against LSU, and a whopping 24.5-point underdog on the road against Alabama. Golden Nugget does have the Vols listed as a one-point favorite over Georgia at home, which essentially means they believe that match-up to be a toss-up game.

The last time the Vols went on the road to Florida, the Gators won by just one point, 28-27 in 2015. Tennessee’s previous trip the Swamp in 2013 saw the Vols fall by 14 points, 31-17. Tennessee lost by 31 points to LSU the last time the two teams played in Neyland Stadium in 2011, …read more

