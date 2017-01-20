Vanderbilt Builds a Wall to Celebrate Win Over Vols

First, Vanderbilt enshrined head coach Derek Mason’s vest. Now they’ve built a wall.

Vanderbilt pulled off a 45-34 upset over the Vols to end the 2016 regular season, giving the Commodores a 6-6 record and their third victory over Tennessee in the last five years. And nearly two months after that victory, the Commodores are still celebrating.

According to a picture tweeted out by Jason Grooms, Vanderbilt’s Assistant Athletics Director for Football, Vanderbilt has erected a wall in their facility to commemorate the 2016 victory over Tennessee. And featured on that wall is a huge Tennessee Power T.

Another update for all to enjoy! Thanks @49_Experience for the great design! #AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/1ki1yvQ56Q — Jason Grooms (@AnchorDownOps) January 19, 2017

Commemorating the victory with a wall fixture is one thing. Putting up a giant Power T inside a Vanderbilt facility is another.

This isn’t the first thing Vanderbilt has done to mark this particular victory over the Vols. Shortly after the win, Vanderbilt enshrined head football coach Derek Mason’s vest he wore during that victory.