UT’s Twitter Account Trolls Lane Kiffin

Comedian Daniel Tosh is coming to Knoxville later the spring, which immediately brings up thoughts of his famous sketch where he mocks former UT head coach and now less-than-enthused FAU head coach Lane Kiffin.

Tosh reached out to Tennessee’s official Twitter account with a joke about Kiffin on Wednesday, and the account had a pretty brilliant response:

Tosh will be performing at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium on April 21 as part of a college-town tour. No word if the Krimson Korner will be part of the act or not.

