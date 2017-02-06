Utah Dad Names Baby Born on Super Bowl Sunday After Tom Brady

Andy Brady(SALT LAKE CITY) — One die hard New England Patriots’ fan proved his love for the Super Bowl champions by naming his newborn son after Tom Brady, the team’s star quarterback.

Utah residents Heather and Andy Brady welcomed their second child, Fenix Tom Brady, one minute before the kickoff of Super Bowl LI.

“I kept teasing him all day that he could leave [and attend his Super Bowl party] if we got the baby on time,” Heather Brady, 29, told ABC News.

Instead, her husband decided to stay and watch the game from the hospital.

The Bradys had decided to name their son after Tom Brady before they arrived at the hospital.

“My husband is like the biggest Patriots fan and we’ve been talking about it a lot like, ‘What’s a good name that will represent our child if he doesn’t like his first name? Then he can go by his middle name,'” Heather Brady recalled.

“Tom Brady has a lot of good things he stands for. He’s a good person to name your kid after,” the mom gushed.

Fenix Tom Brady weighed 8 pounds and 5 ounces.

Heather Brady said it was “ironic” since Super Bowl LI was Tom Brady’s fifth Super Bowl win.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health