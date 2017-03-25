UT Video: First Practice In Full Pads

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI
Saturday’s practice was closed to the media, but Tennessee put out a few quick clips via social media.
It focused on the day of redshirt sophomore defensive end Darrell Taylor, but you can see a few clips of various players as Tennessee had its first day of full pads on Saturday.
Turned #SpringBall up a notch on Saturday
Sound from @_taylorrrrr5 and our first day in full pads ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/2HlKcyIVhq
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 26, 2017
