UT Assistant Helps Make Mother’s Day For Traveling Mom

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

Tennessee assistant coaches spend months on the road recruiting every year, meaning they face just about every imaginable travel scenario as they weave through a tangled web of connecting flights, rental cars, hotel reservations and everything else that comes with being on the road.

In the midst of all that – and just in time for Mother’s Day – Tennessee quarterbacks coach Mike Canales did a nice deed this weekend for a mother trying to get home to see her son play baseball.

Based on a series of tweets, it appears that Canales gave his seat up on one of his flight that was overbooked to a mom who was trying to get home to see her son play baseball. It turns out that not only did she make it back, but her son hit his first over-the-wall home run and won the tournament as well, and she was there to see it: