UT Announces Staff Changes: Scott as OC, Canales as QBs Coach

After over two weeks of searching following the departure of offensive coordinator Mike DeBord to the same position at Indiana, Butch Jones and Tennessee confirmed the new configuration of the offensive coaching staff on Friday afternoon.

Tennessee is promoting tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Larry Scott to the role of offensive coordinator, while coaching veteran Mike Canales will join the staff as quarterbacks coach. New defensive backs coach Charlton Warren will take over Scott’s special teams coordinator duties.

Scott joined the Tennessee staff last season in his 16th year of coaching. He came to Tennessee after a 4-2 stint as the interim head coach at Miami when he was promoted following the firing of Al Golden. Scott previously served as the tight ends coach for the Hurricanes from 2013 through the beginning of the 2015 season, and prior to that he coached tight ends, running backs and the offensive line during a stint as a full-time assistant at South Florida from 2007-2012.

While he’s coached a variety of positions, Scott has never called plays at the collegiate level.