UT Announces Staff Changes: Scott as OC, Canales as QB Coach

Photo Credit: North Texas

Butch Jones announced today that Tennessee is promoting Larry Scott to the role of offensive coordinator.

UT also announced that Mike Canales will join the staff as quarterbacks coach, and new defensive backs coach Charlton Warren will be the special teams coordinator.

Scott joined the Tennessee staff last season in his 16th year of coaching. Scott coached tight ends and was also the special teams coordinator.

“Larry played an important role in the success we had offensively last year and was heavily involved in all aspects of our game plan, both during the week and on game day,” Butch Jones said. “We felt it was vital to maintain our continuity on offense and keep building on what we have established the past four seasons.”

Canales joins the UT staff from his alma mater Utah State, where he spent last season as assistant head coach/running backs/tight ends coach.

“I’m also really excited about adding Mike Canales to our staff,” Jones said. “Mike has recruited, coached and developed numerous quarterbacks at the collegiate level. He will be of great benefit to our players and staff with his extensive experience and knowledge of the quarterback position.”

More to come…

The post UT Announces Staff …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider