Use your words: Brothers Osborne at a loss after winning the ACM

ABC/Image Group LAIf you’ve ever experienced Brothers Osborne, you know T.J. and John‘s reaction to the news they’d won the ACM’s New Vocal Duo or Group trophy is typical of their down-home style.

“Holy s***!!!” the siblings tweeted, after learning they’d clinched the title.

The hitmakers behind “Stay a Little Longer” also wasted no time giving a shout-out to their contemporaries who won the equivalent New Male and Female trophies.

“And congrats Jon Pardi and Maren Morris!” Brothers Osborne added. “They’re some of our best friends on the planet and we love them dearly. Nobody deserves it more!”

All three acts will perform on the Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be televised live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 2. The Brothers’ latest single, “It Ain’t My Fault,” is currently climbing in country’s top-40.

