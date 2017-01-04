US News and World Report Releases List of Best Diets

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Every year many Americans make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, but finding ways to drop pounds and keep them off is difficult.

Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of the best diets, according to nutrition and medical experts. The diets were chosen by a panel of nutritionists, dietary consultants, physicians and other experts convened by U.S News and World Report. A full list of all 38 diet plans can be found here.

Lisa Cimperman, a clinical dietitian at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, said many of the top-ranked diets have similar features, such as eating a variety of healthy and filling foods to lose weight over time, not all at once.

“There are more commonalities among these best diets than there are differences,” said Cimperman.

We’ve broken down the top overall diets from the U.S. News and World Report’s list below:



4. Weight Watchers

This year, four diets tied for fourth place. Among them is the Weight Watchers diet, which focuses on assigning points based on the nutritional value of foods.

This system isn’t about counting calories; instead Weight Watchers program assigns a SmartPoints value to foods to encourage dieters to pick healthful …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health