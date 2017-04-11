Upper Cumberland At 5 Podcast: Ficosa Shooting In Cookeville Overview

A typical Tuesday at Cookeville’s Ficosa plant was interrupted this morning when shots rang out in the parking lot. Cookeville Police Major Carl Sells said two females and one male were involved in a domestic violence situation. Multiple shots were fired. One weapon was involved. Police said it was a handgun and it had been recovered.

Two of the people involved were in their mid-20s, police said. The shooter, a female, was also killed.

