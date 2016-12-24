Updated: Carrie Fisher Rushed to L.A. Hospital After Apparent In-Flight Heart Attack

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Fisher, who will forever be known for playing Princess Leia Organa in the original Star Wars trilogy, and General Leia Organa in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has been rushed to an Los Angeles hospital after apparently suffering a heart attack on a flight.

A law enforcement official tells ABC News that Fisher was taken off a United flight on Friday. The L.A. Fire Department tells ABC News that it responded to a call for a patient on an inbound flight in cardiac arrest. The LAFD paramedics were standing by and “aggressively treated and transported the patient to a local hospital.”

Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, tells ABC News that his sister is currently in the ICU, and adds, “We just need to tell everybody to keep the prayers up because the doctors are doing everything they can for her right now. She’s a real survivor and always has been and I would expect the best from this. That’s how we’re approaching it.”

Fisher wouldn’t confirm reports that she’s on a ventilator, but said, “You can say she’s stable but she’s clearly suffered a traumatic …read more

