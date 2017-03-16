Update: $200K of bling boosted from Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood home

WireImage/Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho(LOS ANGELES) — Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Hills home was robbed Wednesday afternoon, according to KABC-TV, and the model and TV personality was reportedly cleaned out of $200,000 worth of bling.

The ABC News affiliate has learned that while it was thought she could have been the latest victim of a string of high-profile burglaries in the ritzy neighborhood, this appears to have been an unrelated theft.

The crime reportedly took place while the star was out of the house; an eyewitness noted that her friends were “going in and out” at the time in question. Jenner only noticed jewelry was missing when she was getting ready to go out at 1 a.m., and she called the cops.

