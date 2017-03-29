University of Tennessee Sets World Record

Photo via @UTKnoxville on Twitter

Despite the controversy surrounding UT Chancellor Beverly Davenport’s tweet about the event, the University of Tennessee’s efforts to set a world record went off without a hitch on Wednesday morning.

As part of a week-long “Rokerthon” with Al Roker, The Today Show visited Tennessee’s campus and helped get the Vols into the Guinness Book of World Records by forming the world’s largest letter composed of human beings. Over 4,200 people showed up and formed a large Tennessee Power T on the field of Neyland Stadium

We did it, Vols! More than 4,200 people in the Power T! #rokerthon pic.twitter.com/tf7Xyt153h — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) March 29, 2017

Vol fans and students had to wake up bright and early to get to the stadium in time to form the massive letter. But by the time the clock reached zero on the jumbotron, Tennessee was the new record holder. Chancellor Davenport and head football coach Butch Jones were there to accept the word record recognition. The old record was 3,373 people …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider