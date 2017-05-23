Universal Pictures reviving “Frankenstein,” “Invisible Man” with Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp

Universal/DarkUniverse.com – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — The Mummy is just the beginning.

It turns out the upcoming Tom Cruise-fronted remake of the classic horror film is the first in a new franchise planned by Universal Pictures to reboot a number of the classic screen monsters it holds the rights too, including Frankenstein and the Invisible Man.

Universal is calling the initiative “Dark Universe,” and if there was a hint that more was to come, it could perhaps have been found in the fact that Russell Crowe is playing Dr. Henry Jekyll in The Mummy. But a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde movie is not up next.

Next will be a remake of Bride of Frankenstein, starring Javier Bardem as Frankenstein’s monster and directed by Beauty and the Beast‘s Bill Condon. That’s due February 14, 2019.

Universal also announced that Johnny Depp has signed on to play the Invisible Man.

The whole universe will be tied together by a secret organization called Prodigium, headed by Crowe’s Jekyll, whose mission is to track and destroy monsters.

Universal has set up a new website for news about the effort — DarkUniverse.com.

