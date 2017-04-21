“Unforgettable” star Rosario Dawson recalls embarrassing herself in front of Prince

© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC-DUNE ENTERTAINMENT LLC./Karen Ballard(NEW YORK) — On Live with Kelly Friday, Rosario Dawson shared her memories of Prince, who died of an overdose a year ago today.

The star of the new movie Unforgettable, as well as the Netflix Marvel series Daredevil and Luke Cage, told Kelly Ripa and her guest co-host Van Jones, another friend of the late musician, that she was just 19 when she first met Prince.

“I was in Chicago shooting a movie and he called me direct,” Dawson recalled. “[He] said, ‘You’re the voice of a generation; I want you to do this monologue I’ve written for my 1999 remix album! You must come to Paisley Park.'”

Unfortunately, she says, things went downhill from there.

“I completely embarrassed myself, as you do when you’re like meeting someone who you’re completely in love with,” she admitted. “[H]e…had a limo pick me up with white shag carpeting…I closed… the driver [partition] and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m — just gonna rummage around.'”

She laughs, “And of course, I was wearing all black, so I walked out covered in white fuzz. And soon as he saw me he was like, ‘Um-hmmm.’

Prince then insisted they have a …read more

