Undertake Teams with The King

The Undertaker is tag teaming with King George Strait.
Just a few days after retiring from wrestling, “Taker” shows up in a promotional video for Strait’s concerts in Vegas. Folks seem to like the unlikely tag team… the message has already been retweeted nearly 1000 times.
Watch the video below.
Fresh off his @WWE retirement, The Undertaker proves that George’s influence spreads way beyond country music! https://t.co/jKMTdDoPPD pic.twitter.com/kWp962ntzj
— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) April 6, 2017