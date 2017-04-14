Friday, April 14, 2017
Country News

Undertake Teams with The King

The Undertaker is tag teaming with King George Strait.

Just a few days after retiring from wrestling, “Taker” shows up in a promotional video for Strait’s concerts in Vegas.   Folks seem to like the unlikely tag team… the message has already been retweeted nearly 1000 times.

Watch the video below.

