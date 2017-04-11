Understanding new prostate cancer screening advice

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In a decision of concern to many middle-aged men and the doctors who care for them, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, or USPSTF, has changed its recommendation for prostate cancer screening specifically related to the blood test that measures prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, which can indicate a growing cancer.

Prostate cancer is diagnosed in about 180,000 men every year and leads to roughly 26,000 deaths annually. But many men can live with the disease for years without it causing serious illness.

The task force, a panel of experts supported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, on Tuesday is advising men between the ages of 55 and 69 to start a conversation with their doctors about whether to have a PSA test based on each patient’s personal values and priorities. While a PSA test itself isn’t invasive — it requires drawing blood — experts are concerned that patients may end up undergoing invasive procedures despite having little chance of developing an aggressive cancer.

Here’s a breakdown of what patients should know about the recommendation change:

What should patients keep in mind when they go to the doctor?

The new guidelines are relatively simple:

