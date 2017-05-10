Under ‘Trumpcare,’ women battling metastatic cancer worry they’ll be seen as ‘lost cause’

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Amanda Petersen wants people to know that having metastatic breast cancer doesn’t define her. The 40-year-old West Virginia native is also a wife, a stepmother, a proud aunt and an advocate who works to support other people with terminal cancer. Part of the freedom to define herself, she said, has come from knowing she has her family’s support and access to the medical treatment she needs.

“I feel like a spoiled brat, frankly, in terms of how lucky I have been, and I am 1000 percent aware of it,” Petersen told ABC News. “I also know that I’m not the everyday case. Not everybody has that.”

But on Thursday, as she watched President Donald Trump and House Republican leaders celebrate the passage of the American Health Care Act in the House, she said she was taken aback.

“Honestly, my reaction was total confusion,” Petersen said. “I had no idea what changed and how we got people to change their votes [in the House] who had voted against it before. Plus, a major change had to do with folks with pre-existing conditions, and it’s not a favorable change.”

The bill is currently in the Senate, where it is likely to be rewritten …read more

