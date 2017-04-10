Tyrese’s message to single women: “Don’t settle”

Getty Images/Gilbert Carrasquillo(NEW YORK) — Tyrese Gibson is letting single ladies know he’s got their back — and that he applauds them for refusing to settle for just any man.

In an interview with BET, the singer-actor said, “I appreciate all the ladies out there that are still single, that are holding out. Don’t settle. Don’t settle.”

But the Fate of the Furious actor had harsh words for women he believes don’t have those high standards.

“Sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women, they are never without a man because they don’t have no standards,” he explained. “They ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.”

He continues, “But when you are single, and you actually love yourself, [and] you know your value and your self worth, you hold out until God sends you what’s yours.”

According to Tyrese, it’s these types of women who’ll end up losing in the long run.

“You have women that are active out in these streets, they going to lunches and dinners every night. Private planes, mega yachts, it’s cracking. They’re never without,” he said. “However, it comes with a cost, you gonna put a lot of …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment