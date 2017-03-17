Tyra mail: Tyra Banks announces her return to “America’s Next Top Model” as host

ABC/Ron Tom(LOS ANGELES) — Days after confirming she’ll be replacing Nick Cannon as host of America’s Got Talent, Tyra Banks has announced she is set to return as host on VH1’s America’s Next Top Model.

The model and entrepreneur shared the news with fans on Twitter on Thursday. “ I missed my ANTM baby so Mama’s back,” she wrote.



Banks, who created the reality competition series in 2003, made the decision to stop hosting the show last year when The CW network cancelled it after its twenty-second cycle. Soon after, VH1 picked up the show with U.K. singer Rita Ora as host.

“Mizz @ritaora, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest!” Tyra tweeted on Thursday before announcing she was taking back the hosting reins. “Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM.”

In a statement, Banks elaborated on her decision to return to the hit series after her one-year hiatus.

“I’m overwhelmed and humbled by the intensity of the ANTM fan base whose deep affection for the show led me to have a change of heart,” she said. “After giving it a lot of thought, I realized that remaining …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment