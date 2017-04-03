Tyra Banks drops age limit from “America’s Top Model”

ABC/Ron Tom(LOS ANGELES) — In a blow for equality, Tyra Banks took to Instagram to announce that age will truly be just a number when it comes to America’s Top Model.

“I’ve stood for diverse beauty, and erasing cookie cutters when it comes to what is deemed beautiful,” the entrepreneur and model explained in her feed, noting that all 23 installments of her hit show have limited models to 27 years of age and younger.

Until now.

“You know what I hear all the time? ‘Tyra, come on! Why have an age limit!’ So you know what? I’m taking that age limit off. You want to audition for America’s Next Top Model? I don’t care how old you are, honey! You just need to know how to smize and be open to learning how to work the runway like a supermodel.”

Hopefuls of any age or size are encouraged to send three photos, along with your name, age, height, and weight, and contact info to VH1TopModel@gmail.com.

There is one hard and fast rule, however: you must be a U.S. Citizen, Tyra explained.

The new season of America’s Next Top Model is slated to begin production this summer.

