Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba Cut Ties with “The New Celebrity Apprentice”

NBC/Art Streiber(NEW YORK) — Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba have a message for The New Celebrity Apprentice: “You’re Terminated!”

Banks was put on the #GrabYourWallet‘s boycott list for her involvement with the show, on which President Donald Trump is still listed as an executive producer. The supermodel and entrepreneur appears as an advisor to Arnold Schwarzenegger and plugs her makeup and skincare brand, Tyra Beauty.

“We want to make it clear that Tyra Beauty is not an active sponsor of The Celebrity Apprentice series and does not plan to become one in the future,” a Tyra Beauty spokesperson said in a statement, according to Racked. “Filmed a year ago, our involvement was limited to showcasing Tyra Beauty’s innovative cosmetics products.”

Actress Jessica Alba, who appeared on The Celebrity Apprentice to promote her Honest Company, also made the list, and has reportedly since decided to cut ties with the show in the future.

Both Banks and Alba’s names have since been removed from #GrabYourWallet’s list.

The New Celebrity Apprentice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment