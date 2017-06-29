Tyler Hubbard’s “vacation equation” for kicking back on the water

ABC/Image Group LAWith Florida Georgia Line enjoying the #1 song in the land right now with “God, Your Mama, and Me,” Tyler Hubbard is doing a little celebrating.

The father-to-be shared an Instagram photo with his pregnant wife Hayley on Thursday, showing the two enjoying some time on the water.

“Hubbard’s Vacation equation….” Tyler pondered, “Take a meal, take a dip, take a drink, take a nap, REPEAT. Forgetting anything?”

In the picture, Tyler is drinking some sort of minty concoction, while his wife seems to be having a smoothie. Their baby is due at the end of December.

FGL’s next gig doesn’t happen until July 7, when they play Boston’s Fenway Park with their partners on their #1 song, Backstreet Boys.

