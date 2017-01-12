Two Women Share How They Collectively Lost 100s of Pounds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Two women who each lost over one hundred pounds shared their secrets and tips for how they were able to shed the weight Thursday on Good Morning America and in People magazine’s “Half Their Size” issue.

“These women have an incredible mindset,” Catherine Kast, staff editor at People magazine said Thursday. “They have developed methods to help them keep [the weight] off.”

Joanne Raymond, 49, a mother of two from Pennsylvania, said that she lost a total of 133 pounds, after going from 249 pounds to her current weight of 116 pounds.

“As I approached 50,” Raymond said, “Looking in the mirror … I was shocked at the belly that I now had, and no clothes fit. … I’ve gained and lost hundreds of pounds and each time I gained it back.”

Raymond said she turned to fitness apps, looking for something that would help her “stay on track.”

“I weigh myself every day,” Raymond added. “When my weight goes up a little bit, I moderate my diet. I’ve been there two other times and I’m not going back. Whatever the number is, I’m not upset by it and I don’t fixate on it. Instead, I use it to empower me to …read more

